Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,606 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,606 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

14,842 total deaths;

424 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,606 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,461 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 194 new cases, and a 7-day average of 136 cases per day. In 2020, 514 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 699 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but two added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,842 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 323 new confirmed cases reported and have been 296,091 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 311 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,330 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.