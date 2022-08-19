Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,610 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,610 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

15,008 total deaths;

461 hospitalized patients, 65 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,610 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,419 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,571 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,242 cases per day. In 2020, 724 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 720 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but three deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,008 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 316 new confirmed cases reported and have been 308,249 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 257 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.