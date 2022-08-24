Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,648 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,648 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,027 total deaths;

484 hospitalized patients, 79 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,648 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,455 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,147 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,359 cases per day. In 2020, 639 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 662 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and five total deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,027 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 293 new confirmed cases reported and have been 309,382 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 249 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,352 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.