Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,678 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,678 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 deaths added to state system

14,767 total deaths;

385 hospitalized patients, 55 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,678 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,464 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 71 new cases, and a 7-day average of 70 cases per day. In 2020, 499 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 339 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded, but four deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,767 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 350 new confirmed cases reported and have been 291,463 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 283 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,322 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.