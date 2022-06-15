Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,694 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,694 new cases

1 new death recorded, 8 added to state system

14,711 total deaths;

358 hospitalized patients, 58 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,694 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,471 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 45 new cases, and a 7-day average of 91 cases per day. In 2020, 261 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 266 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, but 8 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,699 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 333 new confirmed cases reported and have been 289,001 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 333 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,312 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.