Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,727 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,727 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

14,720 total deaths;

375 hospitalized patients, 60 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,727 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,453 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 106 new cases, and a 7-day average of 85 cases per day. In 2020, 261 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 269 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 8 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,720 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 306 new confirmed cases reported and have been 289,304 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 289 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,313 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.