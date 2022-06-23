Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,731 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,731 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 deaths added to state system

14,756 total deaths;

378 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,731 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,419 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 103 new cases, and a 7-day average of 76 cases per day. In 2020, 402 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 325 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but six deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,756 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 342 new confirmed cases reported and have been 291,132 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 272 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,319 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.