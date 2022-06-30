Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,738 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,738 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 total added to state system

14,797 total deaths;

376 hospitalized patients, 49 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,738 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,390 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 113 new cases, and a 7-day average of 71 cases per day. In 2020, 530 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 487 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded, and 4 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,797 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 372 new confirmed cases reported and have been 292,965 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 278 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,324 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.