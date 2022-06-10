Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,740 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,740 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

14,684 total deaths;

375 hospitalized patients, 54 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,740 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,639 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 130 new cases, and a 7-day average of 121 cases per day. In 2020, 357 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 295 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 3 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,684 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 321 new confirmed cases reported and have been 287,679 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 341 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,310 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.