Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,750 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,750 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

14,855 total deaths;

430 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,750 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,556 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 198 new cases, and a 7-day average of 151 cases per day. In 2020, 945 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 805 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but three added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,855 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 391 new confirmed cases reported and have been 297,234 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 319 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,334 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.