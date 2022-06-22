Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,751 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,751 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 deaths added to state system

14,746 total deaths;

382 hospitalized patients, 64 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,751 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,422 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 100 new cases, and a 7-day average of 77 cases per day. In 2020, 265 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 304 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but three deahs added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,746 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 339 new confirmed cases reported and have been 290,820 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 267 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,317 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.