Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,787 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,787 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 10 total added to state system

14,792 total deaths;

379 hospitalized patients, 46 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,787 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,393 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 75 new cases, and a 7-day average of 70 cases per day. In 2020, 575 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 469 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and 10 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,792 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 384 new confirmed cases reported and have been 292,619 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 274 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,324 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.