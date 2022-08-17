Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,796 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,796 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

14,996 total deaths;

524 hospitalized patients, 72 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,796 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,468 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,369 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,207 cases per day. In 2020, 662 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 725 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but one death added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,996 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 339 new confirmed cases reported and have been 307,640 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 265 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.