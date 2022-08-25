Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,799 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,799 new cases

1 new death recorded, 5 added to state system

15,034 total deaths;

493 hospitalized patients, 82 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,799 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,482 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,045 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,476 cases per day. In 2020, 753 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 676 cases per day.

One new death was recorded, and five total deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,034 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 356 new confirmed cases reported and have been 309,738 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 258 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,352 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.