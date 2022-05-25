Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,803 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,803 new cases

1 new death recorded, 10 total deaths added to state system

14,573 total deaths;

352 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,803 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,829 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 328 new cases, and a 7-day average of 313 cases per day. In 2020, 290 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 415 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and 10 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,573 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 495 new confirmed cases reported and have been 282,040 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 407 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,299 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.