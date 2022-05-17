Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,821 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,821 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 2 total deaths added to state system

14,508 total deaths;

380 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,821 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,149 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 544 new cases, and a 7-day average of 418 cases per day. In 2020, 116 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 330 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and two total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,508 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 432 new confirmed cases reported and have been 278,771 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 439 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.