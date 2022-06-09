Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,837 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,837 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

14,680 total deaths;

379 hospitalized patients, 60 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,837 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,775 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 147 new cases, and a 7-day average of 130 cases per day. In 2020, 247 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 314 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 3 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,680 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 365 new confirmed cases reported and have been 287,392 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 377 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,310 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.