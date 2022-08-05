Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,879 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,879 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,946 total deaths;

533 hospitalized patients, 79 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,879 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,672 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,064 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,052 cases per day. In 2020, 942 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 844 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,946 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 344 new confirmed cases reported and have been 304,407 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 330 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.