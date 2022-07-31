Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,884 New Cases, 1 Death

Summary:

1,884 new cases

1 new death recorded, 1 total added to state system

14,922 total deaths;

482 hospitalized patients, 85 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,884 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,785 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 834 new cases, and a 7-day average of 695 cases per day. In 2020, 897 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 848 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and one total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,922 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 337 new confirmed cases reported and have been 302,110 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 361 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,341 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.