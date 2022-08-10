Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,893 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,893 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

14,965 total deaths;

532 hospitalized patients, 82 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,893 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,572 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,275 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,113 cases per day. In 2020, 748 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 817 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and four added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,965 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 357 new confirmed cases reported and have been 305,795 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 302 cases per day. Three additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,350 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.