Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,911 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,911 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,836 total deaths;

427 hospitalized patients, 64 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,911 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,262 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 159 new cases, and a 7-day average of 98 cases per day. In 2020, 770 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 593 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,836 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 474 new confirmed cases reported and have been 295,039 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 274 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,329 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.