Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,919 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,919 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

14,880 total deaths;

462 hospitalized patients, 69 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,919 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,689 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 447 new cases, and a 7-day average of 276 cases per day. In 2020, 921 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 881 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but one added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,880 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 368 new confirmed cases reported and have been 299,584 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 336 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,337 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.