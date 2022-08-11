Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,953 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,953 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

14,971 total deaths;

540 hospitalized patients, 75 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,953 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,587 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,433 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,096 cases per day. In 2020, 748 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 817 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and one added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,971 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 381 new confirmed cases reported and have been 306,174 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 301 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,350 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.