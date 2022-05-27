Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,995 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,995 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 total deaths added to state system

14,594 total deaths;

391 hospitalized patients, 55 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,995 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,838 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 224 new cases, and a 7-day average of 263 cases per day. In 2020, 613 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 435 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but six deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,594 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 372 new confirmed cases reported and have been 282,967 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 396 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,300 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.