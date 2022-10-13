Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,010 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,010 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 12 deaths added to state system

15,344 total deaths;

435 hospitalized patients, 58 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,010 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 836 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,580 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,306 cases per day. In 2020, 2,004 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,532 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 12 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,344 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 170 new confirmed cases reported and have been 318,800 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 160 cases per day. Three deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,382 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.