Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 152 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

152 new cases

No new deaths added to system

12,775 total deaths;

188 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 152 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 316 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 293 new cases, and a 7-day average of 565 cases per day. In 2020, 155 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 103 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and no deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,775. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 48 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,926 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 52 cases per day. No deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,269 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.