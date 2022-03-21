Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 181 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

181 new cases

No new deaths, 1 deaths added to system

12,534 total deaths;

224 hospitalized patients, 43 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 181 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 350 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 331 new cases, and a 7-day average of 490 cases per day. In 2020, 69 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 41 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and one death added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,534. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 21 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,564 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 55 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,211 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.