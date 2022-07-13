Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,006 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,006 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

14,849 total deaths;

427 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,006 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,584 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 166 new cases, and a 7-day average of 138 cases per day. In 2020, 514 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 699 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but six added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,849 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 396 new confirmed cases reported and have been 296,487 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 327 cases per day. Three deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,333 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.