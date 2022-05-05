Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,058 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,058 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 total deaths added to state system

12,907 total deaths;

254 hospitalized patients, 46 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,058 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,456 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 704 new cases, and a 7-day average of 608 cases per day. In 2020, 326 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 333 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and five total deaths recorded to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,907. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 432 new confirmed cases reported and have been 274,254 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 306 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,288 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.