Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,079 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,079 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

14,867 total deaths;

455 hospitalized patients, 54 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,079 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,608 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 355 new cases, and a 7-day average of 221 cases per day. In 2020, 1,084 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 876 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but two added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,867 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 430 new confirmed cases reported and have been 298,828 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 335 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,335 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.