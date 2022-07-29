Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,097 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

2,097 new cases

2 new deaths recorded, 5 total added to state system

14,921 total deaths;

497 hospitalized patients, 78 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,097 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,797 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 884 new cases, and a 7-day average of 553 cases per day. In 2020, 821 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 867 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were two new deaths recorded, and five total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,921 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 420 new confirmed cases reported and have been 301,779 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 367 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,340 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.