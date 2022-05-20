Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,143 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,143 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 total added to state system

14,531 total deaths;

335 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,143 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,980 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 339 new cases, and a 7-day average of 352 cases per day. In 2020, 596 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 371 cases per day.

With the most recent new case totals, Milwaukee has moved into the CDC's "high" level of COVID-19 spread. As a result, the city has issued a mask advisory, meaning all people over age two should wear a mask for all indoor instances and public gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths recorded, but five total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,531 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 477 new confirmed cases reported and have been 280,214 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 429 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,297 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.