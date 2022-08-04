Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,150 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,150 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 total added to state system

14,942 total deaths;

508 hospitalized patients, 80 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,150 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,675 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,955 new cases, and a 7-day average of 994 cases per day. In 2020, 886 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 849 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded, and two added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,944 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 367 new confirmed cases reported and have been 303,684 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 332 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.