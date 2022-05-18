Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,192 New Cases, 1 Death

Summary:

2,192 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 1 total death added to state system

14,514 total deaths;

355 hospitalized patients, 45 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,192 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,088 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 406 new cases, and a 7-day average of 398 cases per day. In 2020, 214 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 321 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and one total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,514 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 521 new confirmed cases reported and have been 279,279 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 430 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,293 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.