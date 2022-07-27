Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,316 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,316 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 total added to state system

14,912 total deaths;

491 hospitalized patients, 87 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,316 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,800 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 777 new cases, and a 7-day average of 466 cases per day. In 2020, 757 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 866 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but four added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,912 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 495 new confirmed cases reported and have been 301,363 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 364 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,340 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.