Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,385 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

2,385 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,518 total deaths;

335 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,385 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,033 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 458 new cases, and a 7-day average of 392 cases per day. In 2020, 379 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 336 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,518 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 526 new confirmed cases reported and have been 279,778 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 433 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,293 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.