Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,598 New Cases, No Deaths

2,598 new cases

No new deaths recorded, two total added to state system

12,943 total deaths;

333 hospitalized patients, 52 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,598 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,963 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 551 new cases, and a 7-day average of 495 cases per day. In 2020, 272 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 290 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and two total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,943 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 578 new confirmed cases reported and have been 276,490 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 388 cases per day. None of the new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,290 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.