Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,659 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

2,659 new cases

One new death recorded, 14 added to state system

14,637 total deaths;

417 hospitalized patients, 65 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,659 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,652 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 184 new cases, and a 7-day average of 150 cases per day. In 2020, 479 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 431 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, but 14 added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,620 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 248 new confirmed cases reported and have been 284,343 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 321 cases per day. Three deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,305 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.