Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,760 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

2,760 new cases

One new deaths recorded, seven total added to state system

12,950 total deaths;

356 hospitalized patients, 38 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,760 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,062 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 495 new cases, and a 7-day average of 465 cases per day. In 2020, 274 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 282 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new deaths recorded, and seven total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,950 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 507 new confirmed cases reported and have been 276,952 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 398 cases per day. None of the new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,291 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.