Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 208 New Cases, No Deaths

208 new cases

No new deaths added to system

12,799 total deaths;

147 hospitalized patients, 27 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 208 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 396 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 552 new cases, and a 7-day average of 615 cases per day. In 2020, 222 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 160 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths reported or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,799. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 31 new confirmed cases reported and have been 268,453 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 77 cases per day. The county death toll is at 2,276 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.