Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 218 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

218 new cases

No new deaths

12,113 total deaths;

366 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 218 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 467 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 180 new cases, and a 7-day average of 499 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,113. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 27 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,680 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 73 cases per day. The Milwaukee County death toll is at 2,126 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.