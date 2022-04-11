Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 314 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

314 new cases

No new deaths added to system

12,828 total deaths;

147 hospitalized patients, 27 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 314 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 621 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 390 new cases, and a 7-day average of 796 cases per day. In 2020, 126 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 154 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,828. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 48 new confirmed cases reported and have been 269,275 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 139 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,279 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.