Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 340 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

340 new cases

0 new deaths

11,921 total deaths;

505 hospitalized patients, 88 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 340 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 679 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 299 new cases, and a 7-day average of 596 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and none added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,921. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 43 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,346 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 95 cases per day. The death toll in Milwaukee County is at 2,094 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.