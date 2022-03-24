Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 383 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

383 new cases

No new deaths, 9 deaths added to system

12,658 total deaths;

213 hospitalized patients, 40 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 383 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 315 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 735 new cases, and a 7-day average of 528 cases per day. In 2020, 123 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 69 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 9 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,658. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 56 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,720 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 47 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,252 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.