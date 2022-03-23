Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 395 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

395 new cases

No new deaths, 12 deaths added to system

12,622 total deaths;

233 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 395 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 326 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 792 new cases, and a 7-day average of 504 cases per day. In 2020, 46 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 55 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was no new deaths, and 12 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,622. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 53 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,664 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 50 cases per day. Three of the deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,240 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.