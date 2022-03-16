Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 433 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

433 new cases

1 new deaths, 13 deaths added to system

12,424 total deaths;

252 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 433 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 347 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 590 new cases, and a 7-day average of 484 cases per day. In 2020, 13 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 8 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, and 13 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,424. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 60 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,312 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 54 cases per day. Two deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,192 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.