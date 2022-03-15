Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 450 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

450 new cases

No new deaths, 12 deaths added to system

12,387 total deaths;

271 hospitalized patients, 52 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 450 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 353 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 550 new cases, and a 7-day average of 478 cases per day. In 2020, 13 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 12 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,387. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 81 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,253 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 57 cases per day. One death added to the system was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,181 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.