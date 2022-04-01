Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 458 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

458 new cases

No new deaths, 8 deaths added to system

12,800 total deaths;

164 hospitalized patients, 32 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 458 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 371 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 778 new cases, and a 7-day average of 578 cases per day. In 2020, 152 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 150 cases per day.

There were no new deaths, and eight deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,790. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 97 new confirmed cases reported and have been 268,268 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 72 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,276 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.