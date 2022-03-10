Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 464 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

464 new cases

No new deaths, 7 total deaths added to system

12,247 total deaths;

316 hospitalized patients, 60 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 464 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 402 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 539 new cases, and a 7-day average of 452 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 7 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,247. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 67 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,008 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 61 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system was in Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,152 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.