Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 502 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

502 new cases

1 new deaths, 48 deaths added to system

12,472 total deaths;

252 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 502 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 347 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 649 new cases, and a 7-day average of 585 cases per day. In 2020, 34 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 14 cases per day.

There was one new death, and 48 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,472. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 76 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,387 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 56 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,200 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.